Meet Neuhof School Band from Mizoram: Winners of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 - What maestro AR Rahman said about them

Yamaha Music India held its Grand Finale of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 – The Battle of Bands at Bengaluru. Promoting young bands from several schools across India, the event was marked by a night full of talented and creative live performances as young musicians took to the stage to showcase their music.
After several performances, Neuhof School Band from Neuhof English Medium School from Mizoram became the winner of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026. They were followed by CS Howlers from CS Academy, Tamil Nadu as the First Runner-up and The Apricity from Shri Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School, West Bengal as the Second Runner-up.
The winning Neuhof School Band took home a cash prize of ₹4.5 lakh.
Neuhof School Band consists of six members, comprising three boys and three girls from Classes VIII and IX. The band features Silvya Lalmuankimi on vocals, Lalthlamuani Pachuau and Robert Van Lal Din on keyboards, Elnathan Vanlalnunzira Ralte on lead guitar, Grace Vannunmawii on bass, and Lalchhanchhuaha on drums.
The event was also attended by AR Rahman, Brand Ambassador of Yamaha Music India.
Talking about it, Rehman said, as quoted by ANI, “Music gives young people a space to express, and platforms like Teens Rock give that expression a stage. It was wonderful to see these talented bands come together, perform with passion and bring their unique identities into their music. I congratulate all the finalists and hope this experience inspires them to continue learning, creating and developing their own musical voices. Initiatives like Teens Rock play an important role in encouraging more young people to experience the power of music and performance.”
Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 saw more than 680 registrations and over 270 video submissions from young bands this year. After several eliminations and multi-stage selections, six bands qualified for the Grand Finale. Out of these, five qualified as zonal winners while one was selected via public voting.
The performances were judged by Yamaha Artists Mr Ranjit Barot, Mr Gulraj Singh and Mr Rhythm Shaw, alongside Mr Stuart Briner, director of music and performing arts at Trinity College in London.
The initiative aims to support young musicians in their musical career by creating opportunities and providing them a platform to learn, collaborate and perform. It also contributes to the growth of India's music culture.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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