Meet Nishant Kerketta: 'Gaon ka ladka' from Jharkhand goes viral for turning his village backdrop into a fashion stage

Nishant Kerketta, a fashion and fitness enthusiast from Jharkhand, is going viral on Instagram with a series of videos that bring together two seemingly different parts of his life — working around the farm and putting together carefully styled outfits.

From farming fields to fashion fits: Why Nishant Kerketta’s village videos are going viral One of his latest reels opens with a statement that reads, “Gaon ke ladke can't dress well (sic)”. The video then cuts to Kerketta in a casual formal outfit that looks deliberately put together.

He is wearing a crisp white shirt with light blue denims, a printed tie, boots and a long coat. He adds a gold watch and tinted sunglasses to the look, giving the outfit a distinctly polished finish.

The styling has caught viewers' attention, but so has the joke behind the transition. The video takes an assumption about men from villages and turns it into the set-up for a fashion reveal.

Internet's reaction to his videos The comments quickly filled with references to fictional characters and sharply dressed personalities. “Mr Darcy what are doing here?” one person wrote, while another compared Kerketta to The X-Files character, saying, “his is Special Agent Fox Mulder, FBI.”

Another viewer appeared more interested in the outfit itself, writing, “As a woman i NEED that coat 🙏🏼”.

There were plenty of shorter reactions too. “Fit is fitting bro,” one user commented. Another wrote, “This goes unbelievably hard”, while someone else described the look as “Straight out of Hogwarts.” One commenter also played directly on the premise of the reel, writing, “Not all gav ke ladke Obv sir 😍”.

Also Read | Shweta Kapur has a new idea for fashion retail: An apartment that travels

But the fashion reveal is only one part of Kerketta's content.

In other videos, he is seen engaged in farming and working in a rural setting before the footage switches to him getting dressed and putting together his outfit of the day. The edits create a striking before-and-after effect: muddy fields and agricultural work give way to boots, coats, watches and sunglasses.

Why are his videos so appealing? That contrast appears to be central to his content. Kerketta does not present rural life and fashion as mutually exclusive. Instead, his reels place the two next to each other, using the transition itself as the hook.

The appeal is also in the ordinary nature of the setting. Rather than relying entirely on studios, fashion events or urban backdrops, the videos use the surroundings associated with village life as part of the visual language.

Another striking element of Kerketta’s videos is where they are filmed. Several of his reels appear to be shot around his home in his village, with the backdrop resembling a traditional hut-like rural house. Whether it is a hut, we are not entirely sure. The modest setting sits in sharp contrast to the carefully styled outfits he showcases in the foreground.

Also Read | Bhanu Athaiya: The OG fashion influencer of Indian cinema

That visual contrast is what makes his videos stand out. The content does not attempt to hide the rural surroundings; instead, they remain an important part of the frame.