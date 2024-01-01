After 'MBA chaiwala' and 'Patrakaar Pohewala', a 'PhD Sabzi Wala’ is making waves on internet. Dr Sandeep Singh, a man with four Master’s degrees and a PhD degree, is selling vegetables on Punjab streets. According to reports, 39-year-old Singh was a contractual professor at Punjabi University in Patiala for 11 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was quoted by Times Now as saying, "I had to leave the job because I didn't use to get my salary on time and there was frequent pay cut. It had become difficult for me to make ends meet with that job. That's why I switched to selling vegetables for the survival of me and my family."

"Getting a job means that you can run your household with the salary you receive. But what is the use of a job which does not fulfill your needs?" He was quoted by Navbharat Times as saying.

"For 11 years, I also worked as a professor at Punjabi University, Patiala, but even because of all these years of hard work, the government did not approve me," he was quoted by News 18 as saying. “I still want to work as a professor, but the circumstances are not allowing," he added.

He completed his PhD in law and has four Master's degrees in subjects including Punjabi, journalism and political science. He is still pursuing studies and selling vegetables to make a living.

According to the reports, Singh also revealed that he earns more money by selling vegetables than he did as a professor. He sells vegetables on his cart and studies for his upcoming exam after coming back home. There's a board on his cart which reads “PhD Sabzi Wala".

Singh switched his job to a vegetable vendor so that he can save money and open his own tuition centre one day, News 18 reported.

