Sarthak Sidhant, a Class 12 student who gained fame after finding irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system, has been featured in the prestigious TIME100 Next India 2026 list. Sharing the spotlight with Bollywood's most celebrated actresses, such as Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu, he has been recognised for his groundbreaking findings.
Ranchi-based student Sidhant raised concerns about CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after identifying discrepancies in the marks awarded to him. Following this, he obtained scanned copies of his board examination answer sheets and began investigating the board's evaluation mechanism and related tender documents. He subsequently presented his findings before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.
Separately, the NEET examination was cancelled after authorities confirmed a question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently launched a probe into the network allegedly involved in circulating the leaked question papers.
In June, Sidhant launched a public government procurement portal after collecting nearly 1.66 crore records from the Centre's Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal.
Announcing the initiative on X, Sidhant said, "Transparency needs to be accessible. From today it is," he wrote on X. "Within the past 2 weeks, around 1 crore 66 lakh records were scraped from the government's CPP Portal. The Nation's procurement database is now publicly available to all," he added.
The student encouraged users to download the information and examine the records themselves. "Download the database and start diving deeper. This is the beginning. More things to come," he added.
On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital assessment system that allows examiners to evaluate scanned answer scripts on a computer rather than marking physical answer booklets.
Students continue to write their examinations in traditional answer books. Once the exams are completed, the answer scripts are scanned, uploaded to a secure digital platform, anonymised and then assigned electronically to evaluators for assessment.
Under the OSM system, answer sheets were scanned and evaluated digitally rather than being checked physically. The system came under scrutiny after the Class 12 pass percentage fell to 85.2%, prompting some students, parents and educators to question whether the new evaluation process had affected the results.
Separately, controversy erupted over the contract awarded to Hyderabad-based Coempt EduTeck to manage the OSM system. The issue gained further attention after 17-year-old whistleblower Sidhant alleged that the CBSE had altered tender conditions across multiple rounds in a manner that favoured the company.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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