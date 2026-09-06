Meet Vikas Singh Panwar: UPSC in 1st attempt at 22; from village to Hindu College to KBC ₹50 lakh cash | Success Story

At just 22, Vikas Singh Panwar has achieved something remarkable twice. He secured All India Rank 159 in UPSC CSE 2025. And, he did that in his very first attempt at the exam.

But there's more to his story than just UPSC success. Months before this result, he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Season 17 aired in November 2025.

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Vikas walked away from the show with ₹50 lakh. He chose to quit at this stage rather than risk everything. The next question was worth a full ₹1 crore.

Interestingly, when asked to guess that final answer, he got it right. This happened even though he'd already decided to leave. It showed his knowledge and composure months before the UPSC results came.

Vikas said during his interaction with Amitabh Bachchan that he’d like to repay the loan his father took out for his education. He said he planned to do that with the prize money. The 12th-grade state topper said all this after winning just ₹15,000 in the game.

From Himachal's hills to Delhi's classrooms Vikas hails from Jubli village in Kupvi, Shimla district. He moved from the hills to Delhi for further studies. This shift marked the beginning of his larger journey.

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He completed his schooling at DAV New Shimla School. Later, he joined Hindu College at the University of Delhi. There, he pursued a BA (Honours) in Political Science.

This subject choice later became central to his UPSC strategy. He picked Political Science and International Relations as his option. His academic record also includes qualifying for the UGC-NET exam. Currently, he's pursuing his postgraduate studies in Political Science.

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His family background gave him early exposure to public service. His father, Chater Singh, works as a government school principal. This connection to education and service ran through his upbringing.

Vikas secured an impressive 988 marks out of a total of 2,025. His written exam contributed 787 marks to this score. The personality test added another 201 marks. This combination secured him an All India Rank of 159.

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Financial challenges UPSC preparation often demands significant financial and academic resources. This becomes especially true when aspirants move to Delhi from a village.

Vikas received a full scholarship through NEXT IAS's National Scholarship Test. This allowed him to join their structured coaching programme. He took their GS Foundation Course and Current Affairs course. This support came at a crucial stage in his preparation. It helped him prepare systematically for his first UPSC attempt.

What makes Vikas's journey truly striking is its remarkable range. He went from studying at a prominent Delhi college to winning television prize money. His journey ranges from qualifying for UGC-NET to cracking India's toughest competitive examination.

His story shows how education and scholarships can genuinely transform opportunities. Students from smaller towns and villages can compete nationally.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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