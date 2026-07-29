Meet Zaid Khan, who became a ‘crorepati’ at 22 and is now an IIM Bangalore student

The 25-year-old entrepreneur, Zaid Khan, claims to have amassed a wealth of approximately ₹5 crore, owing to the success of his venture and his judicious investments in property. The founder of Zedital Media recently appeared on The Crore Club podcast, where he discussed his entrepreneurial journey, financial milestones and the principles that have shaped his career.

Despite already running a profitable company, Khan said he is pursuing studies at IIM Bangalore, highlighting that learning remains a priority for him.

During the conversation, podcast host Shreya Hegde pointed out the contrast between Khan's career and that of his classmates.

"You're a student at IIM Bangalore. Your classmates are killing themselves right now preparing for interviews, which will give them 35 to 40 lakhs per annum. But you run a business," Hegde said, asking whether he had any advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

'Start selling something' Responding to the question, Khan encouraged young people to begin earning from their skills, saying that even small transactions can help build confidence.

"You should start selling something, whether it's a skill, a piece of advice, whether it's for 100 bucks, 200 bucks. That will build your confidence to a good level," the 25-year-old founder said.

He also urged aspiring entrepreneurs to establish a strong online identity.

"A second thing I would suggest is to build your online presence. The content is your digital currency, and when you're not available online, I feel you are invisible. So, that is a very important thing," he added.

What does Zedital Media do? Khan's emphasis on creating an online presence reflects the nature of his own business. He said his company primarily focuses on branding and marketing services.

"I'm the founder of Zedital Media Private Limited. It's a media advertising company, but the major, broad umbrella is branding," he said.

Also Read | Student hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras websites after being denied admission

Explaining the firm's work, Khan added: "So, we do branding and personal branding for the people. Apart from that, we do meme marketing and content distribution that again comes in branding."

He further said the company also provides specialised services such as "ORM—Online Reputation Management, CDM—Content Distribution Management, PAM—On LinkedIn, Profile Amplification Management."

From NEET aspirant to entrepreneur Before launching his business, Zaid Khan had a very different career path in mind. He said he was raised in a middle-class family, where pursuing medicine was considered the natural choice and he was encouraged to prepare for the NEET examination.

“I come from a middle-class family, everyone told me to become a doctor, and the second best option I heard was that you can do engineering and you can do MBBS,” he revealed.

Rather than following that route, Khan began working with YouTube creators before taking up freelance assignments, including a project with a California-based influencer. He later decided to study journalism and mass communication instead.

Recalling the turning point, he said, “So, from NEET, I pivoted to Journalism and Mass Comm. My parents trusted me and 10 days before, they got me admitted to this journalism. I started with a camera, Canon 80D. So that was my first step, I never looked back. I started a production house…”

First crore at 22 Khan said he became a crorepati in 2023, when he was 22 years old, and has continued to expand his business since then. Although he already runs a successful company, he is currently studying at IIM Bangalore to strengthen his academic foundation.