Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may face losing their Duchess and Duke of Sussex titles if they continue making critical remarks about the Royal Family, according to reports. Despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has been allowed to retain their titles.

A royal source told The Daily Mail that the Royal Family is considering a potential sanction that could be enforced if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly criticise the monarchy again. It is believed that stripping them of their Sussex titles would require an Act of Parliament.

Previous criticism of the Royals This warning follows years of public statements by the couple that have been seen as damaging to the monarchy.

As reported by GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first made waves with their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they leveled serious allegations against the Royal Family. This was followed by their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare, which revealed personal details about his relationships and disputes with senior royals.

Meghan’s attachment to the Sussex name While Meghan’s new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, does not contain criticism of the royals, it highlights her deep attachment to the Sussex title. In a filmed conversation with American actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan explained why the title remains important to her.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’” she said. “I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name.”

Meghan’s subtle message to the Royals? According to reports, Meghan’s comments on her show have been interpreted as a "warning shot" to the Royal Family, signaling her strong desire to keep the Sussex name.

She further elaborated in an interview with People magazine, saying, “It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

Will the Royal family act? While the Royal Family is yet to take formal steps toward stripping the Sussex title, the possibility remains open, according to reports.

