The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be leading an 'isolated' life in California after stepping away from the British royal family in 2020. The makers of an upcoming documentary film also suggested this week that the duo have failed to establish themselves as 'global benefactors' in the past few years. The assertion comes even as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle repeatedly spark divorce buzz and appear to be going through a 'professional separation'.

“Harry and Meghan have set the bar very high. They want to be global benefactors who bring about tangible change. So far, they have not lived up to this image at all. The cultural life here is very lively but often happens in closed circles, and Harry and Meghan rarely participate. They seem to have isolated themselves a lot," Ulrike Grunewald told The Mail.

The award-winning filmmaker is helming a new documentary called 'Harry: The Lost Prince' that is set to air on German television next month. Grunewald had travelled to California with her team to glean first hand information from the neighborhood where the couple live with their children.

The sentiment was echoed by their neighbours — with one Richard Mineards explaining that the Sussexes were rarely seen about town. He noted that the estranged royals were only occasionally spotted in the area while they visited the farmers' market or walked a dog.

The Duchess of Sussex has only made a scant handful of public appearances in recent months while Prince Harry travelled solo to various countries in a bid to recreate his public image. Reports suggest that the duo have opted for a ‘professional separation’ as their work relationship remains in a “very bad state".