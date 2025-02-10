Just hours after US President Donald Trump called Meghan Markle “terrible” in an interview, Prince Harry and Meghan were seen kissing and cuddling at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Also, Prince Harry seemingly hit back at US Trump over his criticism of Meghan Markle. Speaking at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Harry stated, "At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, and no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody - your courage, resilience, and humanity - illuminate a path forward for us all."

While he did not mention Trump by name, the comment was widely seen as a response to Trump’s remarks about Meghan. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump dismissed calls to deport Harry, saying, "I don't want to do that [deport him]. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Harry and Meghan’s public show of unity Following Trump’s remarks, Harry and Meghan made a public display of affection at the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony. The couple was seen holding hands, with Meghan resting her head on Harry’s shoulder, in what appeared to be a show of affection.

Prince Harry's visa case sparks debate over special treatment Prince Harry's recent visa case has ignited a debate over whether he received special treatment and whether he truthfully disclosed his past drug use. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms. He described cocaine as "didn’t do anything for me" and marijuana as "actually really did help me."

US law generally restricts entry for those with a history of drug use. Prince Harry's visa case has raised questions about whether he received either an internal DHS waiver or a diplomatic visa from the State Department2. Both options are legal but could expose the government and Harry to accusations of special treatment.

Donald Trump previously weighed in on the case, suggesting that Harry could face deportation if it is proven he lied on his visa application. Trump stated, “That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

The Heritage Foundation has launched a legal battle against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), seeking to compel the release of Harry's visa records. The conservative think tank argues that Harry's admissions in his memoir could disqualify him from obtaining a US visa.