Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s stunning 7th anniversary album you can’t miss

Meghan Markle celebrated her and Prince Harry’s seventh wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post featuring rare photos from their relationship, including their wedding, royal visits, and family moments with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published20 May 2025, 01:22 AM IST
To mark seven years of marriage, Meghan Markle posted never-before-seen pictures of her life with Prince Harry, spanning from their 2016 blind date to their life as California residents. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
To mark seven years of marriage, Meghan Markle posted never-before-seen pictures of her life with Prince Harry, spanning from their 2016 blind date to their life as California residents. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Meghan Markle marked her and Prince Harry’s seventh wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post featuring never-before-seen photos of the Sussex family. “Seven years of marriage,” Markle wrote alongside a bulletin board collage filled with pictures spanning their life together.

A lifetime of stories

In her message, Meghan expressed gratitude to their supporters:

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you.”

She ended the post warmly with, “Happy anniversary! ❤️”

 

Photos from their journey together

The photo montage offered fans a glimpse into key moments of their relationship, starting from their first meeting in 2016 on a blind date to early holidays in Norway and Botswana.

Included were images from their 2017 engagement shoot and their fairytale wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2018.

Family milestones and royal life

Among the touching photos were an ultrasound image from Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie, and a tender snapshot of Harry holding their newborn son in 2019. The montage also documented their official royal visits to Australia and Morocco in 2020, before they stepped back from senior royal duties.

Life after royalty

The collage captured their transition to life in California, showing candid moments like Meghan holding baby Lilibet in 2021 and Harry watching over their daughter in her crib. Recent travel snaps from 2023, a snowy embrace in 2024, and a lively beach day rounded out the collection.

Rare glimpses into Sussex family life

Since reactivating her Instagram account in January, Meghan has offered rare insights into their family life, sharing moments with their two children: Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan offer support to Brooklyn as David Beckham clashes with son

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsTrendsMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s stunning 7th anniversary album you can’t miss
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.