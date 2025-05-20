Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s stunning 7th anniversary album you can’t miss

Meghan Markle marked her and Prince Harry’s seventh wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post featuring never-before-seen photos of the Sussex family. “Seven years of marriage,” Markle wrote alongside a bulletin board collage filled with pictures spanning their life together.

Advertisement

A lifetime of stories In her message, Meghan expressed gratitude to their supporters:

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you.”

She ended the post warmly with, “Happy anniversary! ❤️”

Advertisement

Photos from their journey together The photo montage offered fans a glimpse into key moments of their relationship, starting from their first meeting in 2016 on a blind date to early holidays in Norway and Botswana.

Read More

Included were images from their 2017 engagement shoot and their fairytale wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2018.

Family milestones and royal life Among the touching photos were an ultrasound image from Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie, and a tender snapshot of Harry holding their newborn son in 2019. The montage also documented their official royal visits to Australia and Morocco in 2020, before they stepped back from senior royal duties.

Life after royalty The collage captured their transition to life in California, showing candid moments like Meghan holding baby Lilibet in 2021 and Harry watching over their daughter in her crib. Recent travel snaps from 2023, a snowy embrace in 2024, and a lively beach day rounded out the collection. Advertisement

Rare glimpses into Sussex family life Since reactivating her Instagram account in January, Meghan has offered rare insights into their family life, sharing moments with their two children: Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.