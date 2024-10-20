Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed by locals after buying £6.3 million house in Europe: ‘Typical greed situation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in Portugal this month amid widespread outrage from locals. Royal watchers however suggest that the move could help improve ties with their estranged family in the UK.

“Worst thing to happen to the Portuguese coast, typical greed situation. Taking land and property from locals who have been enjoying it for years,” one local told the Daily Record.

“I am very upset by this massive piece of Portuguese land destroyed for the rich, removed from the average local that had been creating memories in this place for generations and generations,” added another.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly purchased a holiday home at the CostaTerra beach resort in Portugal. The house will be located in Comporta — around an hour away from Lisbon by road.

New regulations in the country have paved the way for officials to designate beaches as ‘private’ and in the process circumvent laws that barred developers from building on public beaches in a way that would restrict access. This in turn has made several places being made inaccessible to locals as developers snatch up key sites of natural beauty for construction.

Royal insiders however see potential for a reconciliation in the purchase. Portugal is currently the holiday retreat for Princess Eugenie and her family — one of the few royals that Prince Harry is believed to retain a cordial relationship.