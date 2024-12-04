Amid speculations on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would part ways, the duo recently proved they were still going strong. A montage of Harry and Meghan's pictures together was accessed by the UK's People's magazine.

Set to the song "A Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay, the video showcases the couple behind the scenes, interacting with people involved in some of Archewell Foundation's key initiatives. The Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The never-before-seen video features Meghan cooking with women for The Welcome Project and meeting a couple from The Parents Network—two of the "principal programs" highlighted in the Archewell Foundation's Impact Report. The video also includes various moments from their trips abroad and outings at home, as seen in the video released by PEOPLE.

The video was released on the same day as The Foundation's latest impact report, which reflects on its third year of operation. In the report, Archewell Foundation's co-executive directors, James Holt and Shauna Nep, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to uplifting others.

Prince Harry's future travel plans Prince Harry has also hinted at plans of future travel to expand the Archewell Mission, reported PEOLE. Noting that there “was only so much one can do over Zoom,” Prince Harry told the magazine that he and Meghan looked forward to travelling more.

"It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change," Prince Harry added, PEOPLE reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only appeared together a handful of times in recent months. Since the couple's joint tour of Colombia last summer, they have reportedly shifted focus to solo appearances.