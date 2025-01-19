Big expose! Meghan Markle's Prince Harry ‘divorce’ book sparks rumours

The potential “post-Harry” book reportedly intended to explore life after a hypothetical split from Harry — not her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's team had reportedly pitched a potential book to a publisher — a book that "might center on a post-Harry divorce," revealed a bombshell report in magazine Vanity Fair.

It was not that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were actually headed for divorce. But the “potential" book reportedly intended to explore life after a hypothetical split from Harry — not her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom Meghan divorced in 2014.

According to a source cited in Vanity Fair, Markle's representatives had discussions with an unnamed publisher to gauge interest in such a project. The timeline of these conversations was not mentioned.

“This story, which a person with knowledge confirms the broad details of, was that Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest in the idea for a potential book," Vanity Fair reported.

It added that the concept, "for which there was no written or formal proposal, was post-divorce."

It was not a general book on life after marital dissolution, or one about Meghan’s past experience. Meghan was married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.

This book—this notion of a book, really—might center on a post-Harry divorce. Not that there was actually one in the works!," the report added.

It explained, "Just…if this a priori divorce ever came to be, would this publisher theoretically be interested in a book that took place in its aftermath?"

However, another source with knowledge said, "If that's true to any degree, she would have been approached and not vice versa." No offer was ever made, and no manuscript was produced. After all: There was no divorce."

Notably, the Sussexes are currently under a four-book deal with Penguin Random House, but Markle has only released a children's book so far.

While some sources defended the Duke and Duchess to Vanity Fair, the exposé also includes interviews with multiple people who worked with Markle and slammed her "bully" behavior.

Some said they were “undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan," while another described her as a “‘Mean Girls’ teenager."