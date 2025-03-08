Meghan Markle celebrates her Netflix show with a happy dance; announces Season 2 | Watch

Meghan Markle celebrated the renewal of her Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’, for a second season with a happy dance. 

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST
FILE -Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AP)

Meghan Markle broke into a happy dance to announce that her Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’, has been renewed for a second season. This comes shortly after the show premiered on the OTT platform on March 4. 

Meghan took to her Instagram to share the news. On her Instagram story, the ‘thrilled’ Duchess shared a snippet of how she was celebrating the new season of her show. 

“Lettuce romaine calm...or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is coming!” she wrote over a clip of herself doing a happy dance.

Screengrab from Meghan Markle’s story
First Published:8 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST
