Meghan Markle cropped out of Prince Harry’s birthday post? Insider suggests she’s ‘extremely upset’

On Prince Harry's 40th birthday, the Royal Family's social media post has caused controversy. While seen by some as a peace offering, Meghan Markle reportedly feels snubbed by her exclusion from the photo, leading to frustration over her relationship with the royals.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published29 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex (AP)

Royal Family's September 15 post for Prince Harry's birthday has been a point of discussion ever since. While some suggested that the post was an 'olive branch' from King Charles to his youngest son, some royal insiders said it has "infuriated" Meghan Markle as it "excludes" her.

As Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on September 15, both King Charles' official Royal Family account and Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's account on X sent him public birthday messages.

In the post, the Royal Family's account shared a smiling picture of Harry, along with a message saying, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

A similar birthday message was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' account, reading, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” Even though Prince William and Princess Kate may not be communicating with Harry, it is improbable that the post was published without their approval.

However, according to media reports, the original photo included Meghan sitting next to Harry but was cropped out by the photographer.

It, royal experts said, might suggest that Meghan Markle is no longer a priority for the Royal Family. It has reportedly left her furious.

According to Heat magazine citing sources, Meghan is happy for Harry because she knows how much this means to him, “but she’s understandably upset as well”.

“She believes the message being sent is that the Royal Family is ready to forgive Harry, but not her,” the source said.

“Choosing a picture without her felt symbolic, like a snub, whether intentional or not, and she’s said to be fuming about it. She refuses to be pushed out this way,” they added.

The insider also told Heat that to Meghan, it seems obvious they’d take Harry back in a heartbeat and, “as usual, Meghan’s the one in the wrong”.

“She refuses to be pushed out like this,” they said.

