Actor Meghan Markle delayed the release of her new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," due to the devastation caused by the wildfires in Southern California, the streaming platform announced on Sunday.

Meghan's eight-part series will now premiere on March 4, instead of January 15, Sky News reported.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said in a statement to Tudum, the official companion site to Netflix.

The delay was made "at the request" of the Duchess of Sussex, according to the announcement, and supported by the streamer “due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.”

Netflix earlier released a trailer for the upcoming show in January. It featured Markle baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi and more.

The new show "blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old," the release states.

In each episode of the series, "we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new," ABX news reported, citing the release.

"Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection," the release states of the show, which is produced by the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hugged residents and spoke to emergency crews at a meal distribution site for people affected by the fires on Friday. Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, 90 miles from Los Angeles.

The wildfires fires have thrown Hollywood’s awards season into disarray, with the Critics Choice Awards and Producers Guild Awards nominations among the events postponed.

At least 14 people have died in what California Governor Gavin Newsom said could be the most devastating natural disaster in U.S. history, one that has destroyed thousands of homes and forced 100,000 people to evacuate. Another 16 people were believed missing.