Meghan Markle “mysteriously ditched” her engagement ring again during another solo visit, according to a report on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring was among the most talked-about items on social media on Tuesday after a photo of the Duchess of Sussex left many Royal fans shocked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Mirror report, Meghan Markle “mysteriously ditched" her engagement ring again during another solo visit. Meghan did not appear to be wearing her engagement ring on her visit to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, an organisation that mentors young girls, to mark International Day of the Girl.

During the visit without husband Prince Harry, Meghan was seen taking part in a range of activities with a group of youngsters, including drawing and crafts, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a picture, she could be seen wearing white wide-legged trousers and a blue Ralph Lauren shirt. However, it seems one of her most famous pieces of bling—her engagement ring—is missing. However, she appeared to be wearing her wedding band.

Royal fans took to social media to share their concerns over Meghan's "missing" engagement ring. One said: "I find this odd because usually Meghan always wears her engagement ring unless she is at a hospital for safety reasons for the patients."

Another user wrote: “If this wasn’t filmed last week I would wonder if Meghan is copying Catherine again by not wearing her engagement ring and just her wedding and eternity band." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry presented Meghan with the ring when he popped the question at Kensington Palace back in 2017. He designed the piece made with two diamonds from his mum Princess Diana's collection and one from Botswana, on a plain gold band.

Meghan Markle was seen multiple times last year without her engagement ring.

Social media seemed to make a connection with Kate Middleton, whose choice to ditch her dazzling engagement ring during a recent public visit set royal fans' tongues wagging. But one jewellery expert as quoted by the Mirror as saying that there are not just multiple practical reasons for why the Princess of Wales may have left her iconic engagement ring — which was originally Princess Diana's — at home, but more personal ones, too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Recently, The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the families of the Southport victims. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was something a bit different about the jewellery Kate was wearing on her hand, specifically that she had opted for several ‘eternity bands’, alongside her wedding ring, as opposed to her 12-carat diamond and sapphire engagement ring," Jewellery expert Ella Citron-Thompkins, from Diamonds Factory, told the Mirror.

“The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment. With the rumours that have surrounded the couple earlier in the year, this can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever," the expert said.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘divorce rumours’ According to a report by the Daily Express US, “sources close to the couple have clarified that their current focus on individual projects has nothing to do with marital problems...It’s a deliberate choice that allows them to pursue their personal career goals while continuing to support each other." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}