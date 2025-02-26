Meghan Markle dropped by WME? Hollywood agency denies split

  • Meghan Markle has reportedly been dropped by top talent agency WME, though the agency insists it still represents her and Archewell. A report also stated citing its source that she was let go for being “too demanding” and difficult to work with.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 Feb 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Meghan Markle hasn’t met WME CEO Ari Emanuel since January 2023, and an alleged dispute in early 2024 led to a fallout, while WME denies the split. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)(AP)

Meghan Markle has reportedly been dropped by top Hollywood talent agency WME, multiple sources told Page Six. However, the agency insists it still represents the Duchess of Sussex and her foundation, Archewell.

A WME spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news report, “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.” Despite this, the report stated that industry insiders claim that Markle was let go due to being “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”

Lack of meetings with powerbroker Ari Emanuel

The report incidated that Meghan Markle has not met with WME’s CEO Ari Emanuel since January 2023, though she has interacted with her day-to-day agents. An insider claimed that a dispute arose in early 2024 when Meghan Markle demanded a meeting and detailed plans, leading to Emanuel cutting ties. “Ari was done with her,” an insider was quoted as saying, with another source confirming the fallout.

Unclear status of Markle’s projects

While WME denies severing ties, another Hollywood source told Page Six, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.” The agency was originally overseeing Markle’s projects through top executives Brad Slater and Jill Smoller.

Upcoming Netflix show and business setbacks

Meghan Markle is preparing for the release of her Netflix lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan", launching next Tuesday. She has also been working on a lifestyle brand but recently rebranded it as "As Ever" after trademark issues with "American Riviera Orchard".

Despite heavy promotion of a jam product, Page Six reports that it won’t be ready for sale for months after her show premieres. Meghan Markle is said to be working on the product line alongside Netflix.

The conflicting reports leave questions about Meghan Markle’s relationship with WME, but for now, the agency maintains its connection to her.

26 Feb 2025, 12:03 AM IST
