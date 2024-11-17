Meghan Markle enjoys glamorous night out with friends, without Prince Harry

  • Meghan Markle attended the Highbrow Hippie hair care line's launch party at the Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California on November 14

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Meghan Markle with Kadie Lee and Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party held at Gjelina on November 14, 2024 in Venice, California. (Photo: X)
Meghan Markle with Kadie Lee and Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party held at Gjelina on November 14, 2024 in Venice, California. (Photo: X)

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted having a nightout with her close friends, but without husband Prince Harry. She sang and danced along to a gospel choir to enjoy her time.

Meghan attended the Highbrow Hippie hair care line's launch party at the Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California on November 14. She is one of the lead investors for Kadi Lee’s new Haircare and Wellness range.

At the party, she posed for pictures with her longtime hair colorist and friend Kadi Lee and her hairstylist Serge Normant.

For the occasion, she was seen wearing a black strapless Khaite top and black pants, accessorizing with a gold pendant necklace and gold earrings. Her classic look included shoes from brand Aquazurra.

"I am so proud to invest in (Kadi) as a friend and as a female founder," Meghan told InStyle of her investment in Highbrow Hippie.

"Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that," she added.

According to a report by PEOPLE citing a source, Meghan Markle was in “a joyful mood” at the event.

"She was dancing and celebrating with her friends," the report said.

Meghan’s several close friends, including makeup artist Daniel Martin and Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai were also present at the party.

"We needed this celebration of community and creativity," Martin tells PEOPLE. "I was honored to celebrate these women among such close friends."

The new products—the Highbrow Hippie Essential Wellbeing Complex and Root Replenish Active Growth Serum—are available for sale on highbrowhippie.com.

Highbrow Hippie is now the third brand Meghan has publicly shared she's invested in, in addition to Cesta Collective and Clevr.

In August this year, Meghan had revealed that she invested in the female-founded, sustainably sourced handbag brand Cesta Collective.

She had said that there are between five and ten brands currently in her portfolio.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 04:02 PM IST
