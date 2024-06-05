Meghan Markle finds it difficult to find people to help lifestyle brand because of her 'demanding' nature: Report
Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' is experiencing setbacks as she struggles to find suitable personnel, including a CEO and a chef, due to her meticulous and demanding standards.
Meghan Markle is having a "lot of trouble" finding people to help her with her new lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' because of her "demanding" nature, a royal commentator said.