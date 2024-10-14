Meghan Markle following Kate Middleton? Check similarity between Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have more in common than just being part of the British Royal Family. Their fashion choices have shown striking similarities. Both women are known for their ability to revamp outfits, giving them a fresh and modern look.

In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex wore a gown not long after the birth of her daughter, Lilibet. Interestingly, she updated the outfit by removing its original full ball gown skirt, opting for a more daring thigh-split style, according to Hello magazine.

This clever fashion move resembled a technique often used by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. According to the publication, Meghan may have drawn inspiration from her sister-in-law, as Kate has long been known for transforming her outfits.

Kate Middleton, often called the "revamp queen", has been re-wearing and modernising her wardrobe for years.

In 2017, she wore a stunning off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown to the BAFTAs. The gown featured a Bardot neckline, a fitted bodice and a full-length skirt with elegant ribbon details and a subtle floral print.

Two years later, in 2019, she was spotted wearing the same dress at the National Portrait Gallery. But, this time, she transformed it into a short-sleeved version, giving it a fresh and contemporary appeal.

Kate's love for reusing her outfits isn't new. Back in 2011, at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, she donned a bespoke lavender gown by Alexander McQueen, turning heads with her elegant style.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Both Meghan and Kate have mastered the art of recycling and reinventing their outfits, making them fashion icons in their own right. Their unique yet similar approaches to fashion continue to inspire fans worldwide.

