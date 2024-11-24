Meghan Markle gives sneak-peak into Archie and Lili’s excitement for Thanksgiving feast: ‘Every year it gets…’

Meghan Markle, is reportedly excited for Thanksgiving as she values fun traditions, the importance of inclusion for friends without family, and cherishes the evolving experience as her kids grow older.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published24 Nov 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Meghan Markle shared plans for a special Thanksgiving with husband Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.
Meghan Markle shared plans for a special Thanksgiving with husband Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.(AFP)

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly preparing for Thanksgiving to make it memorable. In a new interview with Marie Claire, the 43-year-old Suits actress revealed details of the upcoming family feast with husband Prince Harry and two children, 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet, reported Elle.

“We’re always making sure we have something fun to do,” Elle quoted Meghan Markle as saying. 

Adding that she loves holidays, the Duchess said, “Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar—fun.”

Also Read | Meghan Markle hosts holiday dinner for Afghan women in US: ‘You miss home…’

As she mentioned that with growing age, kids tend to appreciate the special traditions, she said, “every year it gets better.” Giving a sneak-peak into her understanding about children's behaviour, she said, “At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet."

Notably, the couple prefers to keep their Thanksgivings “low-key.” However, the number of invited guests on this festive occasion has been increasing over the years.

Also Read | Where’s Meghan Markle? Question grows about Duchess as Prince Harry travels solo

Expressing anticipation in the cherished moments that may arrive soon, Meghan Markle stated, “But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

While reflecting on how the holidays have become even more special as her children are growing older, Meghan Markle shared that the feminist icon Gloria Steinem was among the guests who spent a memorable Thanksgiving with the Sussex family. She also emphasised the importance of creating a welcoming space for those without family during the holidays.

Also Read | Harry and Meghan’s move to attend events solo is an ‘obvious new tactic to…’

“I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key,” she said, adding one year writer Gloria Steinem joined them in their Montecito home, where

Meghan Markle's friendship with Gloria Steinem’s blossomed after the two crossed paths in their Montecito neighborhood. Their relationship deepened after Meghan sought Gloria help to make thanking calls to voter-registration organisers.

The couple have been hosting dinners since 2020 in their Montecito home since they stepped down as senior royals. Earlier this month, Meghan Markle hosted a community dinner for Afghan women resettling in the US during the time Prince Harry was in Canada and New York to promote the 2025 Invictus Games.

Business NewsNewsTrendsMeghan Markle gives sneak-peak into Archie and Lili’s excitement for Thanksgiving feast: ‘Every year it gets…’

