Meghan Markle had ‘short-shelf life’ with Royals, sensed Princess Anne years before Megxit: ‘She failed to warm to…’

Meghan Markle's exit from the Royals came as no surprise for Princess Anne, who is known as one of the hardest working members of the Royal family

Published8 Sep 2024, 07:54 AM IST
According to a royal insider, Princess Anne was aware that Meghan Markle wouldn't stay for long with the Royals.
According to a royal insider, Princess Anne was aware that Meghan Markle wouldn’t stay for long with the Royals.(REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their royal duties and left the UK in 2020 to start a fresh life abroad. After parting their ways with the Royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to speak publicly about their lives at the Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne, one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, sensed what was coming for the family when she met Meghan Markle for the first time long before her exit.

According to Mirror, Princess Anne sensed that Meghan Markle would not fit well with the Royal family years before Megxit, a widely popular term used to define Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the Royal family.

Anne, who is well-reputed among the Royals, gave sage advice to Meghan Markle on how best to approach her position as Harry's wife, but Meghan “left the meeting dumbfounded,” claimed royal expert Neil Sean while citing an insider source, reported Mirror.

“According to a very good source Meghan Markle failed to warm to Princess Anne, and Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy,” Mirror quoted Sean.

Who is Princess Anne?

Princess Anne is a member of the British royal family and the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is the only sister of King Charles III. She was born on 15 August 1950 and is known as Princess Royal since 1987.

Describing Princess Anne's personality and what she told to Meghan Markle in their first meeting, Sean said in a YouTube video, “This senior royal takes no nonsense, much like her father the late Duke of Edinburgh. Apparently, when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne. According to a very good source, Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal.”

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Meghan Markle had 'short-shelf life' with Royals, sensed Princess Anne years before Megxit: 'She failed to warm to…'

