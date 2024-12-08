Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s life in the US has come under scrutiny again following the release of the German documentary Harry - The Lost Prince on ZDF this week. The couple settled in Montecito, California, after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. They are again critiqued for their lack of local engagement.

In the documentary, author and neighbour Richard Mineards criticises Meghan, claiming she doesn’t actively participate in community activities. He remarked that Harry interacts more, to some extent, but neither of them is frequently seen in Montecito.

"I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community. She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community. Harry has, to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly, but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere. And you don't see him either," Mineards said, according to the Daily Mail.

The criticism didn’t stop there. Royal commentator Julie Burchill, writing for The Spectator, compared Harry and Meghan’s challenging year to the Queen’s infamous “annus horribilis” in 1992. She noted stark differences, arguing that the Sussexes’ difficulties stemmed from their actions while the Queen’s troubles were circumstantial.

Burchill harshly referred Harry and Meghan as “grifters” and likened Meghan to a “'hollow - like a Russian doll”. She drew parallels between the royal couple’s public controversies and events in 1992, such as Princess Diana’s revelations about her marriage and Windsor Castle’s fire.

Harry-Meghan’s future plans Despite the ongoing backlash, Harry continues to advocate for his family’s current lifestyle, citing the sense of security and opportunities available to his children in the US.

Prince Harry addressed his future plans during a summit in New York. The Duke of Sussex confirmed that he had no intention of returning to the UK, emphasising his family’s happiness and privacy in the US.