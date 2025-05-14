Here comes the truth: Meghan Markle not the only victim in her fight with Kate Middleton, reveals insider

There was a disagreement between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton over bridesmaid dresses. It happened back in 2018, just before Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. It remains one of the most controversial chapters in the British royal family.

A royal staff member told author Tom Quinn that both women had said things they regretted and ended up in tears. The incident was small but was made bigger by the media, per the insider.

Meghan spoke about the alleged fight during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex gave the impression that she was the one hurt.

Meghan shared that Kate was upset about something before the wedding but later said sorry and brought her flowers. According to Prince Harry’s wife, it wasn’t a fight and that Kate had taken responsibility.

What hurt Meghan most was being wrongly blamed for something she didn’t do. Meghan also said people at the wedding knew the truth but didn’t speak up.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl earlier said that the Princess of Wales had become extremely upset that her disagreement with Meghan was made public. While Meghan tried to end the rumours in an interview, Harry shared more details in his book Spare.

According to the Duke of Sussex, Kate messaged Meghan before the wedding about Princess Charlotte’s dress not fitting well. Meghan suggested using a palace tailor. When they spoke in person, Kate reportedly mentioned that the 3-year-old princess felt bad and cried as the dress was too big for her.

Meghan, already stressed, became very upset after hearing that. Harry said he had found her crying on the kitchen floor. Later, Kate apologised by visiting their home with flowers and a card.

The incident eventually became a symbol of Meghan’s wider issues with Kate Middleton, Prince William and others in the royal family. However, Meghan’s version of being the only victim seems to be just one side of the story.

New revelation about Kate-Meghan fight Rayal author Tom Quinn claims in his new book, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants, that both Kate and Meghan felt 'really upset'.