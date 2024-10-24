Meghan Markle's standing among friends and allies continues to wane, according to royal commentator Richard Vickers, who shared his thoughts in a recent interview with The Sun Online. Vickers expressed disappointment in the Duchess of Sussex’s perceived missteps since joining the Royal Family, including losing the support of influential figures like journalist Tina Brown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vickers remarked, “Meghan does seem to have a capacity for losing friends and allies all around the place," referencing Brown as an intelligent observer of the royal scene. He added, “For what it's worth, Meghan lost me as an ally, too," indicating that his initial support for her has faded. Vickers had previously praised Markle for being the first royal to address the United Nations, but her actions since then have led him to believe she has upset many, including Brown, “and that can't be a coincidence."

The royal expert noted that his confidence in Markle began to wane following the birth of her son, Archie. Vickers pointed out, “She was the first woman I've ever heard of who's given birth and subsequently gone into labour later on. That doesn’t normally seem to happen; that seems to be rather strange." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vickers further criticised the Duchess of Sussex's commitment to royal duties, suggesting that her marriage to Prince Harry had significantly elevated her profile, which she did not seem dedicated to leveraging for royal service. “It does seem to me that she wasn't particularly committed to being a member of the Royal Family," he said. He highlighted moments early in her royal life that suggested a misunderstanding of her role, emphasizing that being a royal is about “complete service and devotion."

He speculated that Meghan Markle quickly realized her status was largely derived from being Harry’s wife and suggested that she may have planned to capitalise on this status in America. However, Vickers noted, “From what I can see, it’s not going terribly well, and that’s what usually happens."

Reflecting on the fallout from Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from royal duties, Vickers expressed surprise that they chose to leave while Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, ephasising the distress it caused her in her final years. He also criticised Markle’s judgment, stating, “I don’t think she has good judgment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vickers' comments echo sentiments expressed by Tina Brown, who recently described Meghan as having “the worst judgement of anyone in the entire world" during her appearance on The Ankler podcast. Brown also claimed that Harry was like a “lamb to the slaughter," suggesting he follows Markle “like a child."

The Sun Online also mentioned that it has reached out to representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment, but no response has been provided at this time.