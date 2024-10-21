Meghan Markle, married to ‘number 2’ Prince Harry, realised she’d always be a ‘cog in the wheel’ in Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 Australia tour marked the start of issues in Meghan's relationship with the Royal Family. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward noted it was a peak moment for Meghan but also an eye-opener about her role within the monarchy.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Oct 2024, 07:33 AM IST
Meghan Markle, married to ‘number 2’ Prince Harry, realised she’d always be a ‘cog in the wheel’ in Royal Family (Photo by Handout / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)
Meghan Markle, married to ‘number 2’ Prince Harry, realised she’d always be a ‘cog in the wheel’ in Royal Family (Photo by Handout / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) (Handout / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of Australia in 2018 marked the beginning of problems in Meghan's relationship with the Royal Family. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward made this observation as King Charles started his visit to Australia and Samoa.

Seward shared that the 2018 tour was the high point of Meghan’s time as a working Royal. During the trip, Meghan announced her pregnancy, which impressed the Australians.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan’s ₹36.5-crore property in Portugal does not impress locals

Seward remarked that both Harry and Meghan appeared young and fresh. They played their roles well. After seeing how well they were received, the late Queen had high hopes for the couple’s contribution to the Commonwealth.

However, according to Seward, Meghan might have had different feelings about the trip. Although she enjoyed the public attention and the role of a princess, the experience was a bit of a surprise for her.

"She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it. And she wasn't taking a starring role," The Sun quoted Seward as saying.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan’s latest move proves that they DO want to…

According to the insider, it was an "eye-opener" for the Duchess of Sussex that she would always be "just going to be the cog in the wheel".

"She was married to the number two man, not the number one man, which would have been William. That was definitely when the rot began to sort of fester a little bit," Seward added.

King Charles’ Australia trip

However, King Charles is unlikely to think about Harry and Meghan during his current visit to Australia, according to Seward. She mentioned that Charles would focus on his duties and might only reflect on past visits by his parents, not his son and daughter-in-law.

Also Read | Meghan Markle following Kate Middleton’s fashion strategy?

"He's there to do a job, and he will do it to the very best of his ability, which will be brilliant… I don't think Meghan and Harry are going to play any kind of part in this at all," she said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 07:33 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMeghan Markle, married to ‘number 2’ Prince Harry, realised she’d always be a ‘cog in the wheel’ in Royal Family

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.000.00
      Chennai
      79,441.000.00
      Delhi
      79,593.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.