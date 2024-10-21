Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 Australia tour marked the start of issues in Meghan's relationship with the Royal Family. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward noted it was a peak moment for Meghan but also an eye-opener about her role within the monarchy.

Seward shared that the 2018 tour was the high point of Meghan’s time as a working Royal. During the trip, Meghan announced her pregnancy, which impressed the Australians.

Seward remarked that both Harry and Meghan appeared young and fresh. They played their roles well. After seeing how well they were received, the late Queen had high hopes for the couple's contribution to the Commonwealth.

However, according to Seward, Meghan might have had different feelings about the trip. Although she enjoyed the public attention and the role of a princess, the experience was a bit of a surprise for her.

"She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it. And she wasn't taking a starring role," The Sun quoted Seward as saying.

According to the insider, it was an "eye-opener" for the Duchess of Sussex that she would always be "just going to be the cog in the wheel".

"She was married to the number two man, not the number one man, which would have been William. That was definitely when the rot began to sort of fester a little bit," Seward added.

King Charles’ Australia trip However, King Charles is unlikely to think about Harry and Meghan during his current visit to Australia, according to Seward. She mentioned that Charles would focus on his duties and might only reflect on past visits by his parents, not his son and daughter-in-law.