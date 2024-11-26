Meghan Markle met with ‘yawning silence’ from Kate Middleton when she tried to crack a joke; here’s what happened

Meghan Markle's attempt to lighten the mood at her first Trooping the Colour in 2018 backfired when her joke to Kate Middleton was met with silence, revealing the existing tension in their relationship, as recounted by Prince Harry.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton share a very tense relationship with each other. However, things were different back in 2018 when the Suits actress married Prince Harry and was living with the Royals in London. Once, the Duchess of Sussex had tried to lighten the mood at her first Trooping the Colour in 2018 by cracking a joke with Kate Middleton.

However, according to Express, the Princess of Wales's savage reaction further heightened the tension then. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the latter was preparing for her first official Trooping the Colour ceremony. At that time, Kate Middleton had asked Meghan Markle what she thought about the ceremony.

“Colourful”: Meghan Markle replied to Kate's question. However, the American actress's tongue-in-cheek reaction didn't sit well with Middleton, who responded with a dead silence.

Kate Middleton reacted to Meghan's answer with a “yawning silence (that) threatened to swallow us whole,” Express cited an excerpt from Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’.

Meghan Markle expected her one-word answer to be a light-hearted joke, but her attempt to lighten the mood backfired because of Kate Middleton's reaction.

Trooping the Colour is a military parade organised to celebrate the birthday of British monarch, at that time late Queen Elizabeth. The parade also celebrates the monarch's connection to the Armed Forces.

Harry and Meghan's tense relation with Royals

Apart from this incident, Prince Harry mentioned many other stories and excerpts from his conversation, claiming that his wife was not treated well by the royals. The Duke of Sussex wrote in length about the highly publicised fallout between the royal couples in Spare. He even revealed details of his private conversation with his elder brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in the US after the two had given up their royal duties amid tensions with the royal family.

In his memoir, Prince Harry also wrote about a disagreement between Meghan and Kate when the former responded to Kate's forgetfulness about an aspect of her wedding plans, suggesting she had “baby brain”.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:44 AM IST
