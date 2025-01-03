Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's released the first trailer of her new Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ which gave audiences a look at what to expect from the lifestyle show.

The trailer shows Meghan relaxed and smiling, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry makes an appearance where he hugs Markle, and other celebrity guests hinted at include Indian American Mindy Kaling and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

‘With Love, Meghan’ The eight-part show with streaming giant Netflix will launch on January 15 and will show Markle hosts friends and guests at her California home, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

On January 2, Markle made a return to social media platform Instagram for the first time since 2020. “I have been so excited to share this with you! “I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!” Markle wrote on Instagram on Thursday (January 2).

Lifestyle, Conversations & more A promotional synopsis of the show says: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

It adds that Markle will share personal tips and tricks, “embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected”. “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same,” it added.

Multimillion Dollar Netflix Deal Among the celebrities guests on the 33-minutes episodes are Kaling, Spencer, and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters. Among the executive producers are Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions.

The couple have a multimillion-pound deal with streaming giant Netflix. Harry and Meghan are executive producers of Polo which aired in December. The documentary was the Sussexes’ first since Heart Of Invictus, which aired some 16 months earlier and followed a group of service members on their road to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style sporting competition set up by Harry in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans. It followed Live To Lead, about leaders who have dedicated themselves to social justice, in 2022, and before that, the couple’s controversial six-part Harry & Meghan documentary.