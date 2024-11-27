Meghan Markle ‘never wants to be involved’ with royal family but Prince Harry may be ‘ready to forget’, claims author

In a new book, Harry expresses readiness to move past family differences, while Meghan has no desire to return to England. The couple plans to release a Netflix series about polo, showcasing elite players' lives and competitions.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
27 Nov 2024
Harry has visited the family several times, the latest in February after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Meghan has largely refrained from doing so.
Harry has visited the family several times, the latest in February after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Meghan has largely refrained from doing so.(AP)

Prince Harry, who left the royal family with his wife in 2020 and moved to the USA, may be “ready to forget” his differences with the royal family, author Omid Scobie has claimed in his new book Endgame.

However, he stated that Meghan Markle “never wants to step foot” in England again. He added that she never really felt at home in England and doesn't even want to be involved with the British monarchy again.

Notably, the couple had visited the UK together in 2022 at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



In the book, Scobie said that Harry was ready to "move past" the differences with his family.

“I'm ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows: who really cares at this point?” Harry was quoted as saying in the book.

Earlier, he had spoken about taking more trips to the UK.

"So, my family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned. That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so you know, I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he had said.

Harry and Meghan are also bringing a new series to Netflix in December, revealing the “grit behind the glamour” in the world of polo. The five-part series will debut globally on 10 December, following elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

A trailer for the series titled Polo, executive produced by Harry and Meghan, was released on Thursday, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the “fast-paced and glamorous world of polo”.

In a statement, Harry said: “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour."

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 10:09 AM IST
      Popular in News

