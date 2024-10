Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a Christmas invitation from their family in the UK. While Harry is eager to visit his home country, Meghan's unwillingness may complicate their plans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the UK to spend Christmas. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an invitation from Charles Spencer, Lady Diana's younger brother. However, Meghan's reluctance to return to the UK might cause complications.

According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Star, Harry is keen to celebrate the festive season in the UK with his family, but Meghan remains worried about their safety.

A source close to the couple shared that this issue could mark a critical point in their relationship after six years of marriage. The insider explained that, while Harry is eager for the Sussex family to visit the UK for Christmas, security concerns remain significant, especially for Meghan.

Given the current situation, the source also mentioned Meghan’s ongoing discomfort with the idea of returning to the UK. If she does decide to attend, it would be her first visit to the UK since the late Queen's funeral in 2022.

Nevertheless, reports suggest that Harry and Meghan have not received an invitation to the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham. Even if they were invited, the Express reported that they would likely not attend.

Last year, the Sussexes were absent from the Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham. They also missed the family's summer event at Balmoral a few months ago.

The 40-year-old prince visited Althorp House, the Spencer family estate and his mother's burial site during his UK trip in August. He stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, following a memorial service for Diana’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Harry’s solo trips Currently, Harry has extended his solo trip abroad. He was expected to return to California to reunite with Meghan and their children but has decided to prolong his trip.

Reports suggest that Harry is planning a secret trip with the Royal Family. He will likely spend private time in Johannesburg and Cape Town with family and friends while Meghan and the kids will remain in the US.