Meghan Markle opens up on suicidal thoughts while in Royal Family; Harry’s wife says, ‘never want someone else to…’

Meghan Markle appeared on CBS News Sunday Morning on August 4, the day she turned 43. The Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on the suicidal feelings she experienced while in the Royal Family. Meghan said that she would never want anyone's feelings to be dismissed or disbelieved.

Prince Harry accompanied his wife during the interview, during which they spoke about their new initiative, The Parents Network. It aims to support parents whose children have been affected by online bullying.

During the interview, Meghan was asked by journalist Jane Pauley about her past suicidal thoughts, a topic she initially discussed with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Meghan admitted she hadn't anticipated Pauley asking about it. However, she said she wanted to keep discussing her mental health openly.

According to the Duchess, experiencing pain or trauma is part of the healing process, which involves openly discussing those experiences. She mentioned that she had only begun to share her own journey.

“I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way,” she said.

Meghan Markle said she would not want others making decisions for her and emphasised the importance of being believed. She mentioned that if sharing her experiences could help or inspire someone to genuinely care for others, rather than assuming everything was fine based on appearances, it would be worthwhile.

“That’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that,” she added.

Harry-Meghan’s interview with Oprah During Harry-Meghan’s interview with Oprah, the Duchess shared her struggles with mental health while in the Royal Family. She said she felt she did not “want to be alive“. She admitted having persistent thoughts of self-harm and recalled how Harry comforted her during those times.

Also Read | Here’s how Harry and Meghan plan to handle speculation about their marriage

She mentioned reaching out to the Royal Institution for help, explaining that she had never felt that way before and needed assistance. However, she was told that seeking help would not be appropriate for the Institution.