Meghan Markle opens up on suicidal thoughts while in Royal Family; Harry’s wife says, ‘never want someone else to…’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared her thoughts on the suicidal feelings she experienced while in the Royal Family.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Meghan Markle opens up on suicidal thoughts while Royal Family; Prince Harry’s wife says, ‘never want someone else to…’
Meghan Markle opens up on suicidal thoughts while Royal Family; Prince Harry’s wife says, ‘never want someone else to…’(AFP)

Meghan Markle appeared on CBS News Sunday Morning on August 4, the day she turned 43. The Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on the suicidal feelings she experienced while in the Royal Family. Meghan said that she would never want anyone's feelings to be dismissed or disbelieved.

Prince Harry accompanied his wife during the interview, during which they spoke about their new initiative, The Parents Network. It aims to support parents whose children have been affected by online bullying.

Also Read | Inside Prince Harry’s ’sentimental’ gift to Meghan Markle on her 43rd birthday?

During the interview, Meghan was asked by journalist Jane Pauley about her past suicidal thoughts, a topic she initially discussed with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Meghan admitted she hadn't anticipated Pauley asking about it. However, she said she wanted to keep discussing her mental health openly.

According to the Duchess, experiencing pain or trauma is part of the healing process, which involves openly discussing those experiences. She mentioned that she had only begun to share her own journey.

“I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way,” she said.

Also Read | Prince Harry appears ’disengaged’ in CBS teaser, Meghan acted ‘besotted’

Meghan Markle said she would not want others making decisions for her and emphasised the importance of being believed. She mentioned that if sharing her experiences could help or inspire someone to genuinely care for others, rather than assuming everything was fine based on appearances, it would be worthwhile.

“That’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that,” she added.

Harry-Meghan’s interview with Oprah

During Harry-Meghan’s interview with Oprah, the Duchess shared her struggles with mental health while in the Royal Family. She said she felt she did not “want to be alive“. She admitted having persistent thoughts of self-harm and recalled how Harry comforted her during those times.

Also Read | Here’s how Harry and Meghan plan to handle speculation about their marriage

She mentioned reaching out to the Royal Institution for help, explaining that she had never felt that way before and needed assistance. However, she was told that seeking help would not be appropriate for the Institution.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, it's crucial to reach out for help. You're not alone, and support is available. Please consider contacting a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional. You can also reach out to a helpline for confidential support and guidance:

AASRA: +91-9820466726

Samaritans (UK): 116 123

National Suicide Prevention Helpline (USA): 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsMeghan Markle opens up on suicidal thoughts while in Royal Family; Harry’s wife says, ‘never want someone else to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    292.00
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -10.95 (-3.61%)

    Tata Steel

    150.55
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -7.65 (-4.84%)

    NTPC

    413.45
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -6.2 (-1.48%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    311.40
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -18.75 (-5.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    933.30
    02:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    53.5 (6.08%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,303.95
    02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    378.5 (4.24%)

    PCBL

    391.30
    02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    14.35 (3.81%)

    Devyani International

    184.05
    02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    5.9 (3.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue