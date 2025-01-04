Meghan Markle has chosen a luxurious estate in Montecito, California, as the filming location for her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan. Despite promising viewers an “at-home” experience, the show was not filmed at the £11-million ( ₹117 crore) mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet. Instead, it was shot at a nearby property just two miles away.
The filming took place at a $5-million ( ₹42.8 crore) estate owned by the influential Cipolla family, known for their philanthropy and high-profile status in Montecito, reported the Daily Mail. This gated property spans eight acres and features lush avocado trees, lemon groves and stunning views.
The 4,500-sqft house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and French doors that open to a scenic patio, lawn and breathtaking mountain views, the publication added.
The Cipolla family, both in their 70s, also owns a property portfolio worth $ 20 million ( ₹171.5 crore), including a successful physical therapy practice. The estate’s elegant design and spacious setting made it an ideal location for Meghan’s show.
In the eight-episode series, the Duchess of Sussex showcases her cooking and homemaking skills. A trailer posted on her Instagram account, also on Netflix’s social media channels, revealed sneak peeks of her preparing British-inspired recipes like Eton mess and Victoria sponge, alongside baking, cocktail-making, flower arranging and party planning.
Using high-end kitchen equipment, including a £15,000 cooker, £600 pans, and £60 chopping boards, Meghan creates dishes and hosts friends across the estate’s stunning garden, orchard, and interiors.
Although Meghan’s residence is just a short distance away, the Cipolla estate offered a more expansive and picturesque setting for the show. The choice reflects the Duchess’s commitment to creating a visually appealing and intimate atmosphere for viewers.
Several social media users backed her decision not to film it at her home.
“She is smart. I wouldn’t want people who want to harm my kids into my actual home. She is being safe,” wrote one user.
“It’s called a set. She’s filming on a set essentially. Those Ramsay cooking videos shot “at home”? It’s a second kitchen on his property used only for shooting. So what’s the difference here?” wrote another.
“This is what it means for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and children to want a Private Life. They are living Privacy and it's marvelous to see,” came from another.
