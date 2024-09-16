Meghan Markle is a ‘dictator in high heels’ who likes to ‘belittle people’: Report

Meghan Markle's struggle with her newly launched startup is not hidden from anyone. The two started American Riviera Orchard, a luxury lifestyle brand, earlier this year and are struggling to retain employees. Many insider sources have even labelled the Duchess of Sussex as a “dictator” and the one who “belittles her staff and doesn't take advice”, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Suits actress doesn't like taking advice from others, an insider source told the Hollywood Reporter. The recent allegation is not new, as Meghan Markle was also accused of opting for a similar behaviour during her time with the Royal family. Things have rarely changed after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the Royal family.

“Everyone's terrified of Meghan... She belittles people, she doesn't take advice” a source close to the couple told The Hollywood Reporter.