Meghan Markle is a ‘dictator in high heels’ who likes to ‘belittle people’: Report

Meghan Markle's luxury brand startup, American Riviera Orchard, is struggling with high staff turnover and negative reports about her management style, including allegations of bullying.

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'difficult bosses' to work for, according to a report citing sources.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ’difficult bosses’ to work for, according to a report citing sources. (AFP)

Meghan Markle's struggle with her newly launched startup is not hidden from anyone. The two started American Riviera Orchard, a luxury lifestyle brand, earlier this year and are struggling to retain employees. Many insider sources have even labelled the Duchess of Sussex as a “dictator” and the one who “belittles her staff and doesn't take advice”, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Suits actress doesn't like taking advice from others, an insider source told the Hollywood Reporter. The recent allegation is not new, as Meghan Markle was also accused of opting for a similar behaviour during her time with the Royal family. Things have rarely changed after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the Royal family. 

“Everyone's terrified of Meghan... She belittles people, she doesn't take advice” a source close to the couple told The Hollywood Reporter.

Harry and Meghan are poor decision-makers, added the report. "They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible,” The Hollywood Reported quoted the source as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMeghan Markle is a ‘dictator in high heels’ who likes to ‘belittle people’: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    667.50
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (5.36%)

    Tata Steel

    154.30
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.59%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.50
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.2 (0.08%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:50 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,945.00
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    621.25 (8.48%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,924.35
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    136.5 (7.63%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    14,014.00
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    992.6 (7.62%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    509.50
    02:36 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    35.65 (7.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue