A new German TV documentary heaped fresh criticism on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this week — accusing them of leading an ‘elitist’ and ‘isolated’ life in the US. The programme also lambasted the estranged Royals for “earning huge amounts of money in Hollywood” by trading off their reputations.

“What surprised me most was how ineffectively Harry and Meghan's foundation is organised. The amount of donations has fallen drastically in one year: from $13million in 2021 to $2million in 2022. According to their own documents, Harry and Meghan only work one hour a week for the Archewell Foundation,” the Daily Mail quoted filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald as saying.

The award-winning filmmaker is helming a new documentary called 'Harry: The Lost Prince' that is set to air on German television next month. Grunewald had travelled to California with her team to glean first hand information from the neighborhood where the couple live with their children.

Grunewald also noted that the Sussexes had “set the bar very high” but failed to live up to their image as ‘global benefactors’. Neighbours told the film team that the two have been leading an “isolated” life in California — rarely venturing out to participate in the cultural life.

“I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community. Harry has to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly…but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere…. And you don't see him either,” one of their neighbours said while flagging their “elite” lives.

Others interviewed by the crew also flagged security concerns that Prince Harry appeared to be ‘creating’ for himself — such as revealing in Spare that he had killed a number of Taliban fighters. They also accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failing to meet with ‘ordinary people’ during their “carefully orchestrated” international trips.

“The vast majority of people in Colombia are very poor. And what I've noticed of these tours, he mixes with the upper classes. He doesn't really, apart from carefree orchestrated areas where he mixes with so-called the 'normal people' – well they're not,” alleged Dai Davies.