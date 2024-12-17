Hello User
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to lose staff, latest exodus sees three top executives quit Sentebale

Livemint

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have experienced high staff turnover since leaving royal duties. Recently, Richard Miller, CEO of Sentebale, resigned after five years, adding to the list of departures from Prince Harry's charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen a shockingly high staff turnover since stepping down as senior royals. Three top executives at Sentebale (the charity founded by Prince Harry) resigned earlier this month — including CEO Richard Miller who left the post after five years at the helm.

“Prince Harry continues to face turbulence as yet another key figure departs from his children's charity, Sentebale. The charity's chief executive — Richard Miller — resigned after five years marking the latest in a string of exits," media expert Michael Levine told The Mirror US last week.

