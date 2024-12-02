The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to celebrate Christmas in America after failing to secure a holiday invitation from the British royal family. The revelation came even as Kate Middleton posted an emotional message on social media before sending out a ‘special letter’ for Christmas revelries.

“A special letter, reflecting on the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times. This will be given to each of the guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey and the fifteen Community Carol Services across the country, thanking those attending for all they do for others,” the Princess of Wales wrote on Instagram.

According to a People magazine report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not received an invitation for the upcoming royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham. Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to spend Christmas at Sandringham with their three children. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have however declined to comment on the guest list.

Princess Catherine has been making a gradual return to her duties after completing treatment for cancer earlier this year. The upcoming carol concert on December 6 will incidentally mark her most prominent return to royal engagements since she underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy. Approximately 1,600 people have been invited for the event at Westminster Abbey on Friday — where the Princess is likely to be joined by Prince William and their children.

According to reports, she is also slated to join King Charles and Queen Camilla on Tuesday as they host a private lunch for the Emir of Qatar at the start of his state visit. The visit comes as the UK is seeking a trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, of which Qatar is a member. The Labour government in the UK is hoping to conclude a free-trade deal with the GCC's six nations -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.