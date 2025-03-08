Viral video: Meghan Markle shares precious family moment baking cookies with Archie, Lilibet | Watch

Meghan Markle, 43, offered a rare glimpse of her children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, in a new video where they are baking cookies for Drew Barrymore.

“When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @heartmom & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!” the former actress posted on Instagram, tagging her friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, as reported by the New York Post.

In the video, the children are seen helping, and it ends with a shot of Archie’s back as Meghan kisses his cheek, revealing his red hair, which he shares with his father, Prince Harry, 40.

Watch the video here:

Meghan Markle discussed the cookie-making process during her appearance on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "When I realized we were going to do this, I asked, 'How many people are we making cookies for?' They mentioned the audience, and I wanted the crew to have some as well," she explained to Drew.

She also shared a bit about the behind-the-scenes planning: "A friend of mine and her daughter had just finished a camping trip, so I said, 'Can you come by?' And my friend Clare Waight Keller, who designed my wedding dress, was coming in from the UK for lunch. I said, 'Clare, can I put you to work too?'" Meghan continued, “So, we all sat around and made these cookies for you guys to enjoy, and I thought it’d be fun.”

Earlier, Meghan Markle shared a moment of her daughter, Lilibet, spending time with tennis star Serena Williams. Meghan watched as Lilibet and Williams continued their game, with a pink box labelled Archie & Lili Candy Land visible on the table.

According to People, Meghan and Williams have been close friends since meeting at the Super Bowl in 2010. They were last seen together at the Paley Honors Fall Gala in December 2024, where they supported their friend Tyler Perry.

The Duchess of Sussex shares children Lilibet and Archie, 5, with her husband, Prince Harry.

(With inputs from agencies)