The British royal family appears set for two parallel Christmas celebrations on different continents this year amid a continued rift. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will mark the holiday in California while senior royals congregate at Sandringham in the UK. Princess Eugenie however faces a dilemma after being invited to spend the holiday season in both the US and the UK.

“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack (Brooksbank) to join them in California during the holidays. It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham," a source told Express.

According to a recent People magazine report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not received an invitation for the upcoming royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham. Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to spend Christmas at Sandringham with their three children. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have however declined to comment on the guest list.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained close to the Princess of York over the past few years despite turbulent ties with several members of the family. She appeared in their Netflix documentary in 2022, and the Sussexes are said to have purchased their Portugal home with their cousin in mind. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank own property in the country and the family has been known to split their time between Portugal and London.

“She is always trying to manage a difficult balancing act…which can become quite tiresome at times. Eugenie doesn’t want to jeopardize the family’s renewed goodwill efforts," the insider added.