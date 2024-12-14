The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to hold an ‘unconventional’ Christmas celebration in California this year — with only a scant handful of royal attendees. The update comes even as the British royal family plans "one of the biggest family Christmases ever". Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly left off the guest list while Princess Eugenie has found herself invited to both events.

“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack (Brooksbank) to join them in California during the holidays. It’s a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham,” a source told Express earlier this week.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple and their children — August and Ernest — would make the trip to California later this month. Sources however indicate that she might head to the US closer to the New Year so that her children can spend time with the Sussexes — including 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained close to the Princess of York over the past few years despite turbulent ties with several members of the family. She appeared in their Netflix documentary in 2022, and the Sussexes are said to have purchased their Portugal home with their cousin in mind. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank own property in the country and the family has been known to split their time between Portugal and London.

“She is always trying to manage a difficult balancing act…which can become quite tiresome at times. Eugenie doesn’t want to jeopardize the family’s renewed goodwill efforts,” the insider added.

Royal experts believe that Prince Harry purposefully plans family festivities to be very different from the ones of his own childhood in the royal family.