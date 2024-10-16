Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take on solo engagements. Her friend says...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent solo outings have raised questions about their relationship. However, Meghan remained home for their children, as clarified by a friend.

Updated16 Oct 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L) greet students during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota in August 2024.
Britain’s Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L) greet students during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota in August 2024. (AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken to solo engagements in the past few weeks, sparking intrigue about their standing with each other, personally and professionally.

Last month, for his 40th birthday, Prince Harry jetted off for a solo tour, leaving Meghan behind. She, too, was seen stepping out for solo engagements.

Amid rumours about the couple's future, the prince spoke fondly about Meghan and his children during his share of solo engagements in New York, the UK and Africa.

Also Read | Prince Harry-Meghan Markle have a ‘blueprint for separate lives,’ says report

However, this did not dispel the rumours that there was something wrong with the couple, who moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.

To put a rest to the rumours, a friend of Meghan Markle stepped in to explain precisely why the Duchess did not accompany Harry on his solo engagements.

Check out why:

According to Meghan's friend, the Duchess stays behind at their Montecito home for their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

Also Read | Meghan Markle was ’paranoid’ during her time in Royal Family

People magazine quoted the friend as saying: “[It's] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children.”

Earlier, a royal expert said the couple’s decision not to attend the events together was most likely due to the children. This could also explain why Harry hadn’t returned home to Meghan for weeks and instead went from engagement to engagement.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond was quoted by The Mirror as saying, "Married couples don't have to do everything together."

Also Read | Prince Harry says smartphone is ‘stealing young people’s childhood’

The children are young, Bond said, adding that it's much better for them to have one parent at home. "So, it all makes perfect sense. It's just Harry doing what Harry does best.”

Media reports have suggested that the duke is now back at home with Meghan and his children after spending almost three weeks away.

Earlier this month, Meghan was seen at a red carpet event for a children’s hospital gala. The Duke, however, was nowhere to be seen. It was reported that he prolonged his stay in Africa before flying back to the States.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMeghan Markle, Prince Harry take on solo engagements. Her friend says...

