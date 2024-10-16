Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take on solo engagements. Her friend says...

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take on solo engagements. Her friend says...

Livemint

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent solo outings have raised questions about their relationship. However, Meghan remained home for their children, as clarified by a friend.

Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L) greet students during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota in August 2024.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken to solo engagements in the past few weeks, sparking intrigue about their standing with each other, personally and professionally.

Last month, for his 40th birthday, Prince Harry jetted off for a solo tour, leaving Meghan behind. She, too, was seen stepping out for solo engagements.

Amid rumours about the couple's future, the prince spoke fondly about Meghan and his children during his share of solo engagements in New York, the UK and Africa.

However, this did not dispel the rumours that there was something wrong with the couple, who moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.

To put a rest to the rumours, a friend of Meghan Markle stepped in to explain precisely why the Duchess did not accompany Harry on his solo engagements.

Check out why:

According to Meghan's friend, the Duchess stays behind at their Montecito home for their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

People magazine quoted the friend as saying: “[It's] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children."

Earlier, a royal expert said the couple’s decision not to attend the events together was most likely due to the children. This could also explain why Harry hadn’t returned home to Meghan for weeks and instead went from engagement to engagement.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond was quoted by The Mirror as saying, "Married couples don't have to do everything together."

The children are young, Bond said, adding that it's much better for them to have one parent at home. "So, it all makes perfect sense. It's just Harry doing what Harry does best."

Media reports have suggested that the duke is now back at home with Meghan and his children after spending almost three weeks away.

Earlier this month, Meghan was seen at a red carpet event for a children’s hospital gala. The Duke, however, was nowhere to be seen. It was reported that he prolonged his stay in Africa before flying back to the States.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.