Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take on solo engagements. Her friend says...

Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's individual engagements have sparked curiosity about their relationship. Harry went on a solo tour for his 40th birthday, while Meghan has also been active in her own solo events.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken to solo engagements in the past few weeks, sparking intrigue avbout their standing with each other, personally and professionally.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Last month, for his 40th birthday, Prince Harry jetted off for a solo tour, leaving Meghan behind. She, too, was seen stepping out for solo engagements.