The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new video this week as Kate Middleton made her first state visit since being diagnosed with cancer. Critics have questioned the timing of their announcement — with one royal expert dubbing it a “quite extraordinary” turn of events.

“The Sussexes know perfectly well that there is intense media interest in everything they do…However, it is quite extraordinary that they chose [Tuesday] to make news and release this video together with the Archewell Foundation’s accounts,” noted Richard Fitzwilliams in conversation with Express.

The royal expert reminded that Prince William and Meghan were still members of the family — despite stepping down as senior royals in 2020 — and could not be critical at a time when both King Charles and his daughter-in-law were recovering from cancer. He contended that the timing of the video “sends a message which is far from friendly”.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband and other royals in welcoming the Emir of Qatar to the UK on Tuesday. The state visit began with William and Kate greeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his wife at their Kensington home. The duo later joined the King and Queen for the Horse Guards Parade in central London for a ceremonial welcome. Middleton played a limited part in the visit — skipping an official banquet — following a tentative return to royal duties after her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Princess took another step towards her public duties on Friday while hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. She is also scheduled to participate in a series of Christmas events over the next few weeks. Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to remain in the US for the holiday season — reportedly failing to secure an invite to the upcoming royal festivities.