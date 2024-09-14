Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s brutal truth revealed! Duo are ‘incredibly difficult’ bosses to work for, says report

Amid a growing number of employees exiting, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding it difficult to run their newly founded startup. The two have emerged as tough bosses whose demanding and spoiled behaviour has resulted in multiple exits from their company, reported InTouch magazine, citing sources.

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex are the “toughest of taskmasters” and are “incredibly difficult” bosses to work for, an insider told InTouch magazine.

“They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. “It’s unprecedented, even for a startup,” the American magazine quoted an insider source as saying.

The latest report shedding light on Meghan's toxic work attitude surfaced nearly a month after their new chief of staff, Josh Kettler, suddenly stepped down. The exit came nearly three months after he joined the company and days before he was scheduled to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal tour to Columbia.

Meghan accused of bullying staff as Royal member This is not the first time when Meghan Markle has been labelled as a tough boss as she was also accused of bullying her staff during her time with the Royal family. However, the American actress has denied these allegations and termed them a ‘calculated smear campaign’. According to InTouch, the Dutchess of Sussex was "accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace.” Queen Elizabeth had also ordered a formal investigation at that time, but the investigation outcome was never officially cleared as the probe was supposed to be kept secret.

During her time with the Royal family, Meghan Markle had developed a reputation for having a high-and-mightly attitude and refusing to take advice from anyone, who alienated people, reported InTouch.