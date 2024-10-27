Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s ‘toxic’ image reason behind ‘separation’, ‘Suits’ star finds rumours ‘draining’

An expert said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional separation was executed due to the couple's brand being perceived as “toxic”.

Published27 Oct 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't been seen together in over a month. Amid divorce rumours, the two are believed to have been focusing on their professional careers and "re-branding" themselves.

PR expert Ed Coram James said their separate appearances are "all about business and re-branding." He told GBN news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional separation was executed due to the couple's brand being perceived as "toxic".

James claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brands are stronger as individuals rather than as a couple.

'Harry and Meghan' – a toxic brand?

"Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it 'Harry and Meghan', call it 'the Sussexes', call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another," James said.

The expert referred to the explosive Oprah interview, saying, “And, since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable to the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value.”

"When combined, the Sussexes brand is, from a PR perspective, toxic. But, when separate, they have a genuine chance of creating an entirely separate brand, with completely different labels," he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have undertaken multiple solo engagements over the last few months. The report added that the Royal couple plan to have greater separation in their professional lives as they work on different projects.

‘Meghan feeling drained'

This separation professionally has led to speculation regarding their marriage. Meghan reportedly found these rumours draining. An insider told GB News that the Sussexes are stronger than ever.

Sources told GBN news: "She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage.

"They haven't done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts," sources added.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 08:41 PM IST
