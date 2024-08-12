Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard faces new setback, US office flags ’wrong classification of yoga blankets...’

Meghan Markle had reportedly sought to trademark the name of her service, American Riviera Orchard, for international use ahead of a full-scale launch next year.

'Suits' star Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, reportedly suffered a huge setback ahead of its official launch. According to reports, “irregularities” were found as the Duchess of Sussex attempted to "trademark the name of her service".

An exclusive report from The Daily Mail claimed that Markle's application allegedly included a "number of irregularities which needed to be corrected" in order to be processed appropriately.

Meghan Markle had reportedly sought to trademark the name of her service, American Riviera Orchard, for international use ahead of a full-scale launch next year.

 

According to reports, several items intended to be sold by the luxury brand -- including yoga matts and picnic labels – were incorrectly labelled and needed to be “corrected”.

"The US Patents and Trademarks Office has notified the Sussex's lawyers of various issues," the Daily Mail reported, "including incorrect classification of yoga blankets, picnic baskets, and recipe books."

The error, identified by the US Patents and Trademarks Office in July, will cost an estimated $11,382 (around £9,000) to fix, the Independent reported.

The US Patents and Trademarks Office has reportedly notified the Sussexes' lawyers of these issues. There has not been official confirmation on this news yet.

News of American Riviera Orchard was first revealed earlier this year when the Duchess of Sussex, 42, set up a website and Instagram page for the brand.

The pages did not reveal any of its products. It, however, revealed its logo and name “ARO” and the word “Montecito” – a reference to the California town where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard faces new setback, US office flags 'wrong classification of yoga blankets...'

