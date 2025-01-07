Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has revealed plans to leave America this year, seeking a fresh start overseas in a bid to spend time with "kinder people." According to a report by the Irish Sun, the 80-year-old former lighting director intends to relocate, possibly to South East Asia, after a decade of living in California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Having suffered from serious health issues, including two heart attacks and a stroke, Thomas Markle is eager to leave his cliffside home near the US-Mexico border in Rosarito, Mexico, where he previously resided for 10 years. "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time, and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness," he reportedly told The Mail.

Markle also reflected on his daughter’s first marriage to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, with whom he shared a positive relationship. "I really liked Trevor," he said, adding that he didn’t believe Engelson ever understood why Meghan ended the marriage before meeting Prince Harry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The relationship between Thomas and his daughter Meghan became strained in 2018, and despite multiple attempts at reconciliation, they have remained estranged, especially after his stroke in 2022. He reportedly hasn't met his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, and he now accepts that he most likely will never meet them.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Thomas Markle remains open to reconciliation, stating that his "door is always open." He has expressed a desire to focus on his remaining years, saying it’s "time to move on" and "enjoy the time I have left" in a peaceful environment.

In addition to his personal plans, Thomas Markle looks forward to traveling with his son and Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., with whom he has a good relationship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}